Trump: 'Worst thing' about shutdown would be effect on military

Story highlights Trump said the government "very well could" shut down

"We are here to support our country's military," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday that the worst results of a possible government shutdown would be the impact on the US military, hoping to use the standing of the military to make it difficult for Democrats to vote to shut down the government.

Trump, before entering the Pentagon, said the government "very well could" shut down and that whether that happens is "up to the Democrats."

"We are here to support our country's military," Trump said. "If the country shuts down, which very well could be, the budget should be handled a lot differently than it has been handled over the last long period of time, many years. But if for any reason it shuts down, the worst thing is what happens to our military."

After touting efforts to rebuild the military, Trump said, "We need that now almost more than at in any time in the past."

If the government were to shut down, though, the military is considered essential and would still report for duty, US officials have said.

Read More