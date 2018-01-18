Story highlights Congress has been reevaluating its system for reporting sexual harassment

The senators on committee say the problem extends well beyond the Capitol

Washington (CNN) Some Senate Democrats are calling for hearings to evaluate sexual assault and harassment in the workplace, as the #MeToo movement brings the discussion to the national forefront.

In a letter sent by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and signed by all Democrats on the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, the lawmakers call for the committee "to play a leadership role in tackling the problem of workplace sexual harassment and assault."

The committee has oversight jurisdiction over the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which is tasked with enforcing federal laws written to prevent discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

In the letter, the senators asked for the hearings to evaluate whether the EEOC has adequate resources to address the scale of the problem.

"As members of the committee, it is our duty to ensure that workers are protected from sexual assault and harassment in their jobs," the senators wrote. "The deluge of workers who have come forward to report incidents of workplace sexual harassment and assault in recent months has rightly caused Congress to reexamine existing anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies and has forced us to question the efficacy of existing worker protections."

