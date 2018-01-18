Story highlights Senate GOP leaders are preparing to keep the Senate in session through the weekend

Republicans could need as many as a dozen Democratic votes to keep the government open

(CNN) The Senate is ripening for a potential shutdown.

Thursday morning three more Senate Democrats announced they wouldn't support a short-term spending bill to keep the government open, raising the stakes that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell may not have the votes to keep the government's lights on.

"The House Republican majority is moving forward with a continuing resolution that is very likely to be unacceptable to the Senate and may well be unacceptable to House Republicans," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, said on the Senate floor, adding the proposal "prepared by the Speaker is not an honest attempt to govern."

House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Thursday morning that he had confidence he'd have the votes in the House to pass a short-term spending bill to avert a government shutdown despite frustration from the conservative House Freedom Caucus and defense Hawks.

But, McConnell is drawing up contingency plans to keep the Senate in session through the weekend if Senate Democrats block a short-term spending bill before the Friday deadline expires, according to two GOP aides. Senate Republican leaders were working through scenarios that could force Democrats up for re-election in 2018 to take politically challenging votes for days after the missed deadline.

