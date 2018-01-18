Story highlights The National Zoo's lion and elephant cameras would also go dark

The zoo would be open over the weekend, but closed starting Monday

Washington (CNN) Expect pandemonium. If Congress fails to avert a government shutdown by its Friday deadline, the popular panda cameras at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington will be turned off, according to a statement from the Smithsonian Institution.

The Smithsonian's lion and elephant cameras will also go dark if the federal government is shut down, the statement read.

If a shutdown occurs, visitors will still be able to visit the National Zoo, as well as Smithsonian museums, over the weekend. But the zoo and the museums would be closed beginning Monday.

The panda cams allow curious folk and panda enthusiasts to watch the three giant pandas -- Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Bei Bei -- while they play, roam around, sleep and chomp on bamboo. The cameras also permit researchers to collect behavioral data on the pandas.

JUST WATCHED How to fly a panda halfway across the world Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How to fly a panda halfway across the world 00:59

Read More