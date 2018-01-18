Nancy Pelosi to be guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

Story highlights Pelosi joins other guest judges this season that include Tituss Burgess, Vanessa Hudgens and Kristen Chenoweth

Season three debuts on January 25

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will be a guest judge the new season of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars."

Yes, really.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the program is a reality competition series that features putting drag queens through a series of challenges that culminates each week with the top two contestants lip-syncing for the power to send one of their peers home.

"Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other," VH1 said in its press release announcing the news.

The California Democrat and first female speaker of the House joins a handful of other celebrity guest judges, including actors Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess and Kristin Chenoweth.

