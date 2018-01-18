Trump says position on border wall 'has never changed or evolved'

Story highlights The President's tweets mark the latest example of him combating his own top aides

Trump was fuming after Kelly's Fox News interview

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he has remained consistent in his plans for a border wall, a day after his chief of staff, John Kelly, told Fox News he has "changed his attitude" on it.

Trump was fuming after Kelly's Fox News interview, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, adding that the President "hated" the comments.

"The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water," the President tweeted.

"The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is "peanuts" compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke!"

Later Thursday, Trump insisted that his relationship with his chief of staff is fine.

Read More