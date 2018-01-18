Breaking News

Graham 'very pleased' with McCain's recovery

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 12:40 PM ET, Thu January 18, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lindsey Graham immigration Trump staff bash intv_00000000
Lindsey Graham immigration Trump staff bash intv_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Graham criticizes Trump staffers on immigration

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Graham criticizes Trump staffers on immigration 03:33

Story highlights

  • "I was very pleased with his progress. He's making progress," Graham said
  • McCain, 81, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July

Washington (CNN)Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that his close friend, Sen. John McCain, is recovering well from brain cancer.

"I was very pleased with his progress. He's making progress," the South Carolina Republican, who visited McCain in his home state of Arizona last week, told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive interview.
"We laughed a little bit. We cried a little bit. I admire him greatly and I'm hoping he can come back and be with us," Graham continued.
    Graham suggests &#39;outliers&#39; in Trump admin sidelined immigration deal
    Graham suggests 'outliers' in Trump admin sidelined immigration deal
    McCain, 81, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July. In December, it was announced that the Arizona Republican would return home to Arizona to recover from cancer treatment instead of returning to the Senate to vote on a finalized version of the GOP-backed tax plan.