Graham 'very pleased' with McCain's recovery

Story highlights "I was very pleased with his progress. He's making progress," Graham said

McCain, 81, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July

Washington (CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that his close friend, Sen. John McCain, is recovering well from brain cancer.

"I was very pleased with his progress. He's making progress," the South Carolina Republican, who visited McCain in his home state of Arizona last week, told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive interview.

"We laughed a little bit. We cried a little bit. I admire him greatly and I'm hoping he can come back and be with us," Graham continued.