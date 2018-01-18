Story highlights Glenn Simpson's November interview was released by the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday

Republicans questioned whether the allegations Simpson was making actually had evidence to back them up

Washington (CNN) Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson used his six-hour interview with the House Intelligence Committee in November to defend the crafting of the now-infamous opposition research dossier on Trump and Russia and detail the suspicious connections his firm found between the Trump world and Russia.

At the same time, Simpson acknowledged that he wasn't convinced at the time a "specific crime had occurred," though he told lawmakers he thought it was possible there was a "crime in progress."

"I'm an ex-journalist, so I'm not really in a position to prove that anyone's engaged in a crime. I mean, you know, sometimes you do find proof of criminal activity in an investigation, but more often than not you find things that are suggestive or raise questions."

Simpson said that in retrospect, the "wide-ranging conspiracy" described in the memos by Steele resembles the "well-established patterns of surreptitious contacts that occurred last year" that have since surfaced.

