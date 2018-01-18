Story highlights The effort has little chance for advancing given the Republican controlled House

That said, Democrats are still pushing Ryan to take up the proposal

(CNN) The Congressional Black Caucus introduced legislation Thursday to censure President Donald Trump's vulgar remarks last week and the effort has the backing of the House's Democratic leader.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat, jointly submitted the resolution with top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler of New York. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is a co-sponsor of the resolution, according to her spokesman.

While the likelihood of such a resolution moving through a Republican-controlled House is extremely low, Pelosi's support brings more attention to the push. Her comments come at a particularly divided time in American politics, as the government approaches a shutdown deadline and both political parties blame each other for the impasse.

The resolution would censure the President for his remarks, and calls on Trump to retract his "hateful, discriminatory, and racist" remarks.

