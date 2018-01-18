Trump and the limits of transactional politics

Andra Gillespie is associate professor of political science and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference at Emory University. She is the author of "The New Black Politician: Cory Booker, Newark and Post-Racial America." The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On January 8, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet touting record and near-record low unemployment levels among African-Americans and Latinos/as. Later that day, he signed an executive order making the Martin Luther King Historic Site in Atlanta a national park. Around midday on January 11, he convened a working meeting of governors to talk about prison reform.

While some would dismiss these actions as small or symbolic — black and Latino unemployment, which still outpaces white unemployment, has been steadily declining for years, and one can argue that the King site announcement or the prison reform meeting were merely symbolic — these are not the kinds of actions that should galvanize criticism or would be used as evidence the President is racist.

Then came word of the "s—thole" comment in the late afternoon of January 11. President Trump is reported to have decried immigration from African, Latin American and Caribbean countries and to have openly wondered why the United States did not admit more Norwegians, who were presumed to be desirable and hardworking.

While some supporters have tried to downplay the incident or outright deny that it happened, many others immediately and rightfully condemned the statement (whether it was "s—thole" or "s—house") and its sentiment as racist.

While it is important to point out the evidence that suggests that the President's comments fit a larger pattern of bigotry, it is also important to consider this statement in the context of Trump's general approach to politics in the first year of his presidency.

