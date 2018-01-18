Claire E. Sterk, PhD, is the 20th president of Emory University. She is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Public Health. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Less than one month ago, just as many of us were gathering to celebrate the holidays with families and friends, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its annual report on the toll of the opioid crisis in 2016. While drug overdose deaths are up a shocking 21% from 2015, the death toll is even higher among 15- to 24-year-olds, with an increase of 28%.

These grim numbers show an escalating deadly crisis that is far from under control and that is taking a particularly brutal toll on our teenagers and young adults. Yet, despite the dire consequences, this public health epidemic is mired in a fragmented and tepid national response. Why?

As a social scientist and university president who has spent decades tackling major public health issues such as HIV/AIDS and addiction, I see a clear and distressing pattern in how our country addresses these crises. Our cultural disposition is to initially place blame and responsibility solely on the afflicted -- or addicted -- individual.

This accusatory mindset leads to a disproportionate emphasis on criminalizing the behavior, rather than addressing it as a societal problem that we all must own. We stigmatize and shame. We punish and incarcerate. We expect the addicts to find their own solutions. It is their problem, not ours. This approach further contributes to these public health crises spiraling out of control, as we now see with opioids. We only unite in a belated societal call-to-action when a crisis reaches epic proportions.

It is time to break this dangerous pattern.

