Senate must pass FISA Section 702 to protect Americans

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican, is the senior senator from Texas and the Senate majority whip. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) For Americans, September 11, 2001 will forever be etched into our memories. The world watched as an always resolute nation fell victim to a horrific act of terror on its own soil. Our enemies celebrated in a seemingly impervious nation being brought to its knees, if only for a moment.

More than 15 years later, America remains a beacon of hope in an increasingly dangerous world -- due, in large part, to those who combat terror, often away from the public eye and with little recognition. Congress is tasked with providing important tools the intelligence community needs to fight our enemies, which includes Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. This law allows us to conduct surveillance on foreign agents and terrorists who are outside the United States so we can efficiently and effectively acquire critical information and stop the next attack before it happens.

The House of Representatives already acted earlier this month to reauthorize the law, and it's critical the Senate follow suit before the program expires Friday. This program is vital to our national security; without this tool, we are asking our intelligence community to do its job with one hand tied behind its back. However, some have spread misinformation about what this law does or does not do.