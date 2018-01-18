Top Sunni Islam cleric says meeting Pence would 'tear up my identity'

Cairo (CNN) President Donald Trump's decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem was "rash and uncalculated" and represented "aggression toward people, countries, cultures and civilizations," one of Sunni Islam's highest authorities said Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Tayyeb said receiving Pence would "tear up my identity" and appear "contradictory in front of people."

Tayyeb said the decision would "feed terrorism in the region" but said the Muslim world was not "in a position for confrontation."

"Decisions like this one nurture terrorism, create it and propel it forward to act and express itself in methods we all reject," he said.

"When terrorism rises again, the East and West will drown in seas of blood."

The sheikh, who is considered a leading figure in some schools of Sunni Islam, is one of many prominent Muslim and Arab leaders who condemned Trump on Jerusalem

The group rejected Trump's move as "null and void" and said the "dangerous declaration" marked the US withdrawal from the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.