Col de l'Échelle mountain pass, France (CNN) Mountain guides in the Italian Alps are warning that when the snow melts there this spring they may find bodies of migrants who have been attempting to make the treacherous land crossing from Italy into France.

The tightening of border controls between France and Italy in recent years has prompted some migrants -- often teenagers -- to abandon coastal routes, in favor of a perilous two-kilometer trek through the southern Alps, the same slopes visited by skiers enjoying winter vacations.

Up to 70 mostly African migrants each week are crossing the Col de l'Échelle mountain pass on their trek northward into Europe, having already traveled through Libya and across the Mediterranean. Guides say it is as yet unclear how many have died while trying to make the trip.

"The reason we go out and look for migrants is because we want to avoid finding bodies when the snow melts. We can't exclude that this has already happened," a mountain guide who asked not to be named for fear of legal trouble told CNN.

"Only in the spring will we know what's under the snow and if there are bodies they could be found by us but they could also be found by tourists," he said.

Read More