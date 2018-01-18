Breaking News

See first photo of Zac Efron as 'Extremely Wicked' Ted Bundy

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 12:43 PM ET, Thu January 18, 2018

Zac Efron plays serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming film
(CNN)"Meet Ted."

That's how Zac Efron captioned a photo of himself as serial killer Ted Bundy from the upcoming film, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."
Joe Berlinger, who is the director on the project, wrote on Instagram that filming begins Thursday.
The movie will tell the story of Bundy's horrifying murders from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz, played by Lily Collins. Bundy admitted to killing at least 30 individuals between 1974 and 1978, although the number is thought to be much higher.
    Shortly after Efron posted the black and white photo of himself as Bundy, Collins posted her own picture with the caption, "Meet Liz."

    John Malkovich will play Judge Edward Coward, the man who presided over Bundy's televised trial and sentenced him to death in 1979.
    Bundy was executed in 1989 at Florida State Prison.