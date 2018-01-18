(CNN) "Meet Ted."

That's how Zac Efron captioned a photo of himself as serial killer Ted Bundy from the upcoming film, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

Joe Berlinger, who is the director on the project, wrote on Instagram that filming begins Thursday.

The movie will tell the story of Bundy's horrifying murders from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz, played by Lily Collins. Bundy admitted to killing at least 30 individuals between 1974 and 1978, although the number is thought to be much higher.

