Justin Timberlake made peace with Janet Jackson

Story highlights Timberlake says he "stumbled through" that Super Bowl experience

He and Janet Jackson made peace after the "wardrobe malfunction," he says

(CNN) Fans may still be waiting on Justin Timberlake to apologize to Janet Jackson after the uproar over their 2004 Super Bowl appearance, but he says it's all good.

Timberlake is doing promotion for his forthcoming album "Man of the Woods" and released the video for his second single, "Supplies," on Thursday.

Earlier he talked to Beats 1 radio about the aftermath of his Super Bowl half-time performance in which he accidentally exposed Jackson's breast.

The incident has become one of the sporting event's biggest controversies and resulted in Jackson disappearing from the scene for a while after the negative publicity that followed.

When it was announced that Timberlake would be the performer for the upcoming 2018 Super Bowl, many on social media took him to task for seeming to abandon Jackson amid the scandal and not publicly apologizing.

