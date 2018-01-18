James Franco will attend SAG Awards on Sunday

(CNN) James Franco is not shying away from this weekend's SAG Awards.

A rep for Franco tells CNN that he will attend the awards on Sunday despite the recent accusations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Franco, who recently won a Golden Globe for his role in "The Disaster Artist" (which he also directed), is nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

There was speculation as to whether Franco would attend after he skipped last week's Critics' Choice Awards, where he won the award for best actor in a comedy.

Franco's decision to attend the awards this weekend comes after he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women on social media on the night of the Golden Globes, earlier this month. That night saw a number of celebrities appearing in solidarity with the recently launched anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative, "Time's Up." Franco appeared at the award show wearing a "Time's Up" pin on his jacket lapel -- a decision that reportedly caused at least one of his accusers to come forward.

