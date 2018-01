Cardi B surpasses Beyoncé on the charts

Story highlights Cardi B has five hit singles on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart

The rapper is one of only three performers ever to do so

(CNN) Cardi B has topped Queen Bey.

The breakout rapper has surpassed Beyoncé as the first woman to have five Top 10 singles simultaneously on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. The former reality star was tied with Beyoncé before with four singles on the chart.

According to Billboard , Cardi B is only the third act to achieve this distinction. The others are also rappers -- Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Her guest spot on the Bruno Mars song "Finesse" helped her nab the honor.

Cardi B's other singles in the Top 10 are "Bartier Cardi" and her monster hit "Bodak Yellow" as well as a featured appearance on G-Eazy's "No Limit" and a collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj titled "Motorsport."

