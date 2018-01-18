(CNN) New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday that she and her partner, Clarke Gayford, are expecting their first child in June.

"Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three, and that we'll be joining the many parents out there who wear two hats," she said in a Facebook post.

"I'll be Prime Minister AND a mum, and Clarke will be 'first man of fishing' and stay-at-home dad."

Ardern said she learned she was pregnant in October, "but as many couples do in the early stages, we kept it to ourselves," she said.

The news came as a surprise, she said, as the couple had always hoped to have a child, "but we had been told we would need help for that to happen," she said.

Read More