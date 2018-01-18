India tests-fires ICBM

New Delhi (CNN) India has successfully test-fired its Agni-V long-range intercontinental ballistic missile, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a tweet Thursday.

The nuclear-capable Agni-V is believed to be India's most advanced ICBM missile.

It was fired Thursday morning India time on Abdul Kalam island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha.

The ministry called the test a "major boost" to the country's defense capabilities. India is believed to have about 120 to 130 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, according to the Federation of American Scientists.

The missile has been tested five times since 2012, with the most recent test prior to Thursday coming in December 2016 . That launch drew the ire of India's two most important geostrategic adversaries: Pakistan and China.

Read More