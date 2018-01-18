Breaking News

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:16 PM ET, Thu January 18, 2018

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Alleged cases of malnourishment, severe emotional and physical abuse, cognitive impairment. The California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive were charged with 12 counts of torture.
-- We are 48 hours away from a potential government shutdown. President Trump's morning tweet on children's health care threw a wrench in funding negotiations. The Gang of Six is furiously working on an immigration deal.
-- It's down to 20 finalists for Amazon's second headquarters.
    -- Last year was one of the hottest on record, scientists said.
    -- The Pentagon is considering changes that could allow for nuclear retaliation to a cyberattack on US infrastructure.
    -- Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will get more time to sort out what he can tell Hill investigators in the Russia probe.
    -- Apple CEO Tim Cook said the next iPhone update will let you disable the intentional slowdown that has for weeks plagued some users.
    -- Former gymnastics doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar accused the judge presiding over his sentencing of holding a "media circus."
    -- The Senate approved extending Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
    -- A new CTE study finds that repeated hits -- not concussions -- cause the disease.
    -- Pope Francis married a couple on an airplane.