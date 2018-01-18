(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Alleged cases of malnourishment, severe emotional and physical abuse, cognitive impairment. The California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive were charged with 12 counts of torture.
-- We are 48 hours away from a potential government shutdown. President Trump's morning tweet on children's health care threw a wrench in funding negotiations. The Gang of Six is furiously working on an immigration deal.
-- It's down to 20 finalists for Amazon's second headquarters.
-- Last year was one of the hottest on record, scientists said.
-- The Pentagon is considering changes that could allow for nuclear retaliation to a cyberattack on US infrastructure.
-- Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will get more time to sort out what he can tell Hill investigators in the Russia probe.
-- Apple CEO Tim Cook said the next iPhone update will let you disable the intentional slowdown that has for weeks plagued some users.
-- Former gymnastics doctor and serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar accused the judge presiding over his sentencing of holding a "media circus."
-- The Senate approved extending Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
-- A new CTE study finds that repeated hits -- not concussions -- cause the disease.
-- Pope Francis married a couple on an airplane.