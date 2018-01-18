Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe will hold general elections in four to five months, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said, as the country enters a new era after the fall of strongman Robert Mugabe last year.

Mnangagwa had promised a fresh vote soon after the ruling ZANU-PF party anointed him interim President in November , acknowledging that the people of Zimbabwe should directly elect their country's leader, Parliament and local government.

"Zimbabwe is going for elections in four to five months' time and we have to preach peace, peace and peace, because we know it is good for us and we have no doubt that we will have peaceful elections," said Mnangagwa at an official dinner in Mozambique on Wednesday night, a state media video of the leader shows.

"We will ensure that Zimbabwe delivers free, credible, fair and indisputable elections to ensure Zimbabwe engages the world as a qualified democratic state."

Mnangagwa and the main opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, are likely to contest the election. Tsvangirai, however, has been receiving cancer treatment for almost two years now and has recently appeared in public looking frail.

