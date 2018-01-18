Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Two American and two Canadian citizens have been abducted by unknown gunmen in Kaduna, a state in Northern Nigeria, a spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police told CNN.

Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesperson for Kaduna State Police, said that the two men were abducted on Tuesday at 7p.m. local time, while traveling with police escorts from Kaduna city to Abuja.

"The abductors ambushed them along with police escorts who traveled with them, two policemen were killed in the gun battle," he said.

Aliyu told CNN that the foreign nationals were members of an investment team for a solar power project in Kafanchan district in Southern Kaduna.

No ransom has been demanded neither has the police been contacted, he added.

Read More