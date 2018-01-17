Snow sticks it to the South again, bringing frigid temperatures, icy roads

Story highlights Hundreds of flights canceled as icy weather makes road travel difficult, too

One person dies of hypothermia in streets of Houston, official says

(CNN) A winter storm was dumping snow Wednesday morning from the Florida Panhandle to Maine as it left bone-chilling and icy conditions in the states behind it, snarled traffic across parts of the South and East, and forced thousands of airline customers to scramble.

More than 1,000 US flights have been canceled and many others delayed Wednesday, with airports in Atlanta, Houston, Boston and New Orleans tallying the most cancellations, flight tracking site Flightaware.com says

The runways are closed at this time due to icy conditions. Airlines have cancelled morning flights to and from the Airport. We will continue to monitor the runway surface conditions and will reopen the runways only when it is safe to do so. @nolaready — New Orleans Airport (@NO_Airport) January 17, 2018

In Houston, ice that the storm left on roads a day earlier reverberated Wednesday as dozens of semitrailers and cars were stuck on US 59/Interstate 69 for hours and the city's schools were closed.

A pickup slides sideways on an icy patch Wednesday in Houston. The driver was able to regain control.

The below-freezing temperatures were deadly; one homeless person died from hypothermia, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said Tuesday.

Houston-area officials urged people to stay off the roads. Nearly 600 crashes have been reported in Harris County since Tuesday morning, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

