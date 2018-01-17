Snow comes to the South, along with frigid temperatures and slippery roads

Story highlights Snow and cold temperatures could make roadways icy and difficult

One person dies on streets of south Houston, official says

(CNN) From Texas to Maine, a storm swept in frigid temperatures and snow, putting portions of 23 states and more than 70 million people under winter weather alerts.

In Houston, the cold accompanying the storm was deadly. One homeless person died from hypothermia, the city's fire chief Samuel Peña said.

Forecasters said the "very cold" temperatures would hang around until Thursday, meaning people in the affected states from the Northeast to the South, could continue to see icy roads and hazardous conditions for the next two days.

In Tennessee, which had the coldest pockets in the South, wind chill temperatures plunged as low as -10 degrees on Wednesday morning. Nearly 35 million people are under wind chill advisories.

