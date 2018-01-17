It's so cold in parts of Siberia that eyelashes are freezing

(CNN) Temperatures in parts of the Siberian region of Yakutia have dropped to minus 67 degrees Celsius, prompting even eyelashes to freeze.

Residents of the remote region, about 3,300 miles east of Moscow, are certainly accustomed to record-cold weather.

Anastasia Gruzdeva posted this selfie, taken on Sunday in the city of Yakutsk. In her caption she said: "You all know that we have -50 degrees here, right? And yes, we still get out of the house...it's kind of hot actually."

Another Yakutsk resident Vladimir Danilovs posted video from an outdoor fish market in the city as temperature dipped to minus 49 degrees Celsius. It shows baskets and shelves packed with frozen fish.

In another video, a cyclist is captured braving the cold on a ride through the snow and ice. Oleg, who posted the video on Instagram, said: "On Yakutsk roads. minus 48 degrees Celsius."

