In the South, snow and ice prompt closings

(CNN) Tuesday brought nasty cold temperatures to states from Texas to Maine where millions of people were having to deal with freezing rain, sleet, snow -- or a mix -- too.

By Tuesday night there was a long line of precipitation that brought 2 inches of snow to some areas of Mississippi, 6 inches in Kentucky and 4 inches in Vermont.

"Accumulating snowfall will bring travel implications from the southeast US to the Middle Atlantic, Northeast, and New England through Wednesday," the National Weather Service said.

In Houston the cold accompanying the storm was deadly. One homeless person died from hypothermia, fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

Drivers in the city were dealing with difficult conditions.

