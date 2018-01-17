Aunts of 13 captive children reveal years of secrecy and concerns

Story highlights David Turpin's sister-in-law says he used to watch her shower

Another relative says Louise Turpin brushed off concerns about her children's weight

(CNN) For decades, Elizabeth Flores begged to see her nieces and nephews. Even Skype would do.

But her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and David Turpin, kept such a secret life that they wouldn't let her in.

"When that happens for 20 years, and it was before the kids even were there, you don't think it's abnormal," Flores told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.

"If it had been like two years ago that she cut us off, then we might think, wow, something's not right. But this has been going on before they even had children ... they were real private, and they didn't come around much."

The world now knows some of what may have been happening inside the Turpins' 4-bedroom house. Their 13 children were held captive -- with some shackled and chained with padlocks.

