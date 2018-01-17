Story highlights Attorneys say death penalty trial would be long and arduous

(CNN) The suspect in New York City's deadliest terror attack since 9/11 has offered to plead guilty in order to avoid the death penalty, according to a new court filing from the suspect's defense attorneys.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, has been charged with killing eight people and injuring a dozen others after he drove a pickup truck down a bicycle path near the World Trade Center on October 31. Saipov faces a 22-count indictmen t, which includes murder and terror-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the filing, Saipov's attorneys say that with the amount of discovery the government has already produced in the case and the procedural requirements associated with pursuing a death penalty charge, the case could stretch on for years.

His attorneys write, "The most straightforward way to achieve closure would be for the government to accept a plea of guilty and a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole."

Saipov's attorneys -- David Patton, Jennifer Brown, Annalisa Miron and David Stern, all New York Public Defenders -- say the government has already entered a "voluminous" amount of evidence in the case, including 981 audio files and over 1,800 video files. Much of the evidence is in Uzbek and Arabic, the letter says. Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010 and was living in New Jersey before the attack.

