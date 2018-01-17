5 things for January 17: Russia probe, CIA arrest, Navy collisions, Palestinian aid

(CNN) If you were in Michigan last night and saw the sky light up , don't worry. It wasn't aliens, just a "likely" meteor. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Russia investigation

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the White House was not concerned with what Bannon might say to Congress or Mueller's team. But she did not say whether the White House directed Bannon not to answer certain questions.

2. National security

It sounds like something straight out of a spy movie. An ex-CIA officer -- who allegedly had the real names of undercover CIA employees in small notebooks -- gets arrested at JFK airport. Also said to be contained in the notebooks: top-secret phone numbers, addresses of covert facilities and operational notes. The suspect, Jerry Chun Shing Lee, was charged with unlawful retention of national defense information and faces up to a decade in prison, if convicted. He did not enter a plea Tuesday. Lee, who left the CIA in 2007, had been living in Hong Kong.

3. Navy ship collisions

4. Palestinian aid

5. Rohingya

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Little girls don't stay little forever. They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world."

Kyle Stephens to Dr. Larry Nassar during his sentencing. Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. Stephens and 97 others are set to give victim statements during the sentencing hearing.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these.

Candy sale

Nestle is selling its candy brands , like Butterfinger and BabyRuth, to Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, so it can concentrate on other stuff, like bottled water.

Oh, baby

Say congrats to Kim K and Kayne. They're the proud parents of baby No. 3 . No word yet on what supercool name they'll give her.

Out of the sky

If you're drinking, you won't be droning in New Jersey, now that a bill banning the operation of drones while under the influence has been signed into law.

Does he have an invisibility cloak, too?

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Compare and contrast

Arizona Sen. (and Trump critic) Jeff Flake today will deliver a floor speech comparing the President's media attacks to similar ones made by late Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

"He has incredibly good genes, and it's just the way God made him."

