For Detroit dad deported after 30 years in US, 'everything has changed'

Nicolas Romero, Mexico (CNN) As Jorge Garcia drove this week through the busy streets of Mexico City and up the winding road to his family home, he did not recognize the place he was born 39 years ago.

When Garcia was 10, his aunt brought him -- without documentation -- to the United States, where he grew up, married an American and raised kids -- a daughter, now 15, and a son, 12 -- in the Midwest, he said.

Then, on Monday, he got deported.

Garcia's wife, Cindy, and their two children -- all US citizens -- remain in Michigan, while Garcia lives in limbo in Mexico. He plans to petition to be let back in the United States, he said. For now, he'll stay with his aunt, whom he had not seen in nearly three decades.

Garcia knew this day could come. After an immigration judge first ordered him to leave the country in 2006, Garcia won at least four reprieves -- and was never detained, US Immigration the Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls told CNN via email.

