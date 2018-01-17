Story highlights Rory McIlroy makes first start since October

Former world No. 1 brushes off heart issue

Targeting career grand slam at Augusta

(CNN) He has brushed off a heart issue and has not played a tournament for 104 days because of injury, but Rory McIlroy insists he is on a new healthy quest to reignite his career.

The 28-year-old shut down his season in October to recuperate from a persistent rib problem and has spent the time since reassessing his lifestyle and approach to the game.

The former world No.1 has not won a tournament since clinching the US season-ending Tour Championship in September 2016 and he won the last of his four majors in 2014.

McIlroy was diagnosed with a minor heart irregularity, found during a routine health check in April, but says "basically, it's nothing." A scan showed a thickening in the heart wall, but his doctors said it is "just something you have to keep on top of."