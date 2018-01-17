What's happening in sport? Five things to know

(CNN) Players at the Australian Open sizzling with temperatures set to nudge 40°C (104°F) later this week.

On Wednesday, it was Caroline Wozniacki who was feeling the heat as the Dane teetered on the edge of a second-round defeat.

Wozniacki tries to cool down during her second-round match with Croatia's Jana Fett on Wednesday.

At 1-5 down in the deciding third set, the world No. 2 looked all but dead and buried in her match against Croatia's Jana Fett before she finally kicked into gear.

After surviving two match points, the Dane rattled off six games in a row to progress to the third round 3-6 6-2 7-5.

"Still alive!" tweeted 2011 semi-finalist Wozniacki, who hasn't gone further than the fourth round in Melbourne in the last five seasons.