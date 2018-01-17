Dave Ryding: From plastic ski slopes to Olympic medal hopes

Story highlights Ryding first skied on dry slopes

(CNN) In skiing terms, Dave Ryding is something of an anomaly.

While most pros were raised in Alpine countries, or Scandinavia or North America, Britain's Ryding first found his skiing legs on a dry, plastic slope in northwest England.

Forget groomed pistes and cozy alpine huts -- you're unlikely to see even a smattering of snow at the Pendle Ski Club in Lancashire.

But, from these humble beginnings, Ryding has worked his way onto the international circuit and is already making history for Britain.

The slalom racer enjoyed a major breakthrough at the start of 2017 when he finished second in one of skiing's most prestigious World Cup events -- the Kitzbuhel slalom in Austria.