(CNN) Back when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers -- and protesting by kneeling during the National Anthem -- Colin Kaepernick said he would donate $1 million plus all the proceeds of his jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities.

The final push started this week for the remaining $100,000. Beginning Wednesday, the ex-49ers quarterback said he will give $10,000 a day for the next 10 days to an organization of his choice, and one celebrity will match that donation.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has made a matching $10,000 donation.

"KD, thank you so much, brother, for continuing to uplift and empower our communities," Kaepernick said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "We love and appreciate you."

