Kelly on immigration: Trump 'has changed the way he's looked at a number of things'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has "changed his attitude toward the DACA issue and even the wall," White House chief of staff John Kelly said Wednesday.

Kelly's comments followed reports that in a meeting Wednesday, he told Democratic lawmakers that some of Trump's positions as a candidate on the border wall were "uninformed," sources told CNN.

Kelly, speaking with Fox News' Bret Baier, said he had met with the House Hispanic Caucus to discuss where the President stands on various issues regarding immigration, including the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"I told them ... that this has been an evolutionary process that this President has gone through," Kelly said Wednesday on Fox, responding to the "uninformed" reports. He later continued: "I pointed out to all of the members that were in the room that they all say things during the course of campaigns that may or may not be fully informed."

Kelly was addressing the continuing immigration debate in Congress. Trump has held several meetings on immigration with members of Congress, including a notable closed-door meeting last week that made headlines when reports surfaced that he had made vulgar remarks about various countries.

