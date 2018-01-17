This is what happens during a government shutdown

Story highlights The military would still work, but might not be paid

All national parks, zoos and museums would close

Washington (CNN) If Congress is unable to pass a funding proposal -- which, at this point, looks very possible -- the federal government will shut down Friday.

Lawmakers had a similar deadline last month but they passed a continuing resolution December 21 to keep the federal government funded another month.

Now Democrats are pushing a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and insist that it be addressed before the next deadline Friday -- and it's not clear whether the two parties will reach an agreement by then.

A shutdown, however, doesn't mean every federally funded agency, program and service will grind to a halt. Whoever works for agencies and departments that are considered nonessential, including agencies that pay out small business loans and process passport requests, will cease to work until Congress is able to agree on a bill for the federal budget.

The employees in these departments would be placed on "furlough." In previous shutdowns, everyone who stayed home was paid retroactively after an agreement was reached in Washington.

