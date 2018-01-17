Jerusalem (CNN) The United States will move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by the end of the year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday.

That would be much quicker than expected, with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying last month it was "not something that is going to happen this year, probably not next year."

Netanyahu made the comments while on an official state visit to India, his office told CNN.

However, President Donald Trump denied that the planned relocation of the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would take place within a year on Wednesday in an interview with Reuters

Asked about Netanyahu's comments, Trump said, "By the end of the year? We're talking about different scenarios -- I mean obviously that would be on a temporary basis. We're not really looking at that. That's no."