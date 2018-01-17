Trump weighs in on immigration, funding talks: 'Working on it'

Story highlights Trump spoke to reporters as he walked down the halls of Congress

He was there attending a ceremony honoring former Sen. Bob Dole

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump promised that his administration is "working on it" as he faced a flurry of questions Wednesday about discussions to reach an immigration deal and fund the government.

Trump's time on Capitol Hill was not spent negotiating with congressional leaders he has rankled in recent days after making disparaging comments about African countries and Haiti during a meeting with lawmakers last week, but his chief of staff John Kelly made the rounds of key lawmakers' offices on Wednesday in pursuit of a deal.

Kelly has been leading the White House's efforts to reach a deal to give legal status to undocumented immigrants who will soon no longer be protected by the expiring DACA protections, while also increasing border security funding. Democrats and some Republicans looking to extend those protections have threatened not to vote to keep the government open unless a DACA deal is reached by Friday.

