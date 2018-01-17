White House can't guarantee infrastructure plan by SOTU

Story highlights Trump promised an infrastructure plan within his first 100 days in office

He has yet to unveil a detailed proposal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's long-promised plan to revitalize America's aging infrastructure may not be ready to be formally rolled out by the President's first State of the Union address later this month as hoped, sources inside and outside the administration tell CNN.

After promising to propose an infrastructure plan within his first 100 days in office, Trump has so far failed to deliver. Late last year, aides said Trump would be rolling out the plan in January, hoping infrastructure could woo Democratic support in a midterm election year, but that hasn't happened yet. It appears the roll out date could change again. According to sources, the unveiling could now be pushed to early February.

Trump's top aides had hoped the President could use a fully rolled out infrastructure reform package as a bipartisan chip to play during his State of the Union address. But even if the plan isn't fully unveiled, it is likely Trump mentions infrastructure in the prime-time address, but a detailed plan is what the industry and lawmakers are waiting for.

The schedule shift, according to sources, stems from Trump's decision to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, ahead of his State of the Union address. White House aides had planned to use that time -- the forum runs from January 23 to January 26 -- to roll out the infrastructure proposal.

"I think you'll see the President roll out an infrastructure plan in January," Marc Short, Trump's top legislative aide, told Fox News in December.

Read More