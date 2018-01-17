(CNN) Amid confusion in Washington over what kind of immigration bill President Donald Trump would sign, White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that the President has made his priorities clear.

"The President has been pretty clear about what it will take to get us to the next phase," he said, speaking on "Cuomo Prime Time."

Shah said that the President has four priorities coming out of last week's bipartisan meeting on immigration at the White House: a fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, increased security at the southern border with a wall, ending "chain migration" and ending the visa lottery system.

"We want to give Congress some flexibility on those four issues, but we want a bill that seriously ends the visa lottery, seriously reforms chain migration, secures the southern border, with a DACA fix," Shah said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that despite months of intense debate over immigration legislation, the President still has not made clear what he wants in a final bill, one that he would sign into law.

Read More