Axios: Bannon had a 'slip-up' in House Intelligence answer

Story highlights Sources told CNN earlier Wednesday that Bannon struck a deal to speak with Mueller's team after a subpoena

Axios reported he answered the question after his lawyer said he would not speak about his time at the White House

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon refused to tell the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about his time at the White House, with the exception of one major "slip-up," the website Axios reported.

The Axios report, based on four sources with direct knowledge of the Tuesday interview, said Bannon told congressional investigators he had spoken with other senior White House staffers about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting that Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner had with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Axios characterized the moment as a "slip-up" that stood out from the rest of Bannon's testimony, because he otherwise had declined to answer questions related to his time at the White House and during the transition.

The report said Bannon's lawyer Bill Burck said at the start of the session that Bannon would decline to speak about his time at the White House or during the transition but that Bannon made his remark about the Trump Tower discussion within the first 90 minutes of a hearing that ran more than 10 hours.

