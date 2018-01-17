Fired photographer who leaked photo of Rick Perry hugging coal executive wants his job back

Story highlights The Energy Department did not comment on why photographer Simon Edelman was let go from his position

Washington (CNN) Photographer Simon Edelman claims he was fired from his job at the Energy Department after capturing and leaking a controversial hug between Energy Secretary Rick Perry and a coal executive.

Now he's hoping that he can get his job back, with help from nonprofit law firm Whistleblower Aid.

"Mr. Edelman exercised his First Amendment rights and shared some of his public domain photographs with our free press ... in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights, Mr. Edelman ... was unlawfully terminated from his job effective Dec. 27, 2017," John Napier Tye, founder of Whistleblower Aid, wrote in a letter to the Energy Department's acting inspector general.

The document also alleges that Edelman had thousands of dollars in personal possessions "unlawfully seized."

The photos, which were reviewed by CNN, show Perry and Robert E. Murray, head of coal mining company Murray Energy, during a private meeting in March 2017 at the Department of Energy headquarters in Washington, DC. One photo shows the two hugging. Another image is of a cover sheet for an "action plan" related to regulatory changes for the coal industry. Murray was a major donor to President Donald Trump.

