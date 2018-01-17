Trump says 'Russia is not helping' with North Korea

Story highlights "What China is helping us with, Russia is denting," Trump said

Trump also declined for the second time to confirm if he'd spoken to Kim

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Russia of helping North Korea skirt international sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea," Trump told Reuters in an interview . "What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing."

Trump's rare criticism of Russia came as he commended China for largely complying with international sanctions that are aimed at ramping up pressure on Pyongyang by further isolating the regime that has threatened the US and its allies in Asia with nuclear attacks.

His comments appear to reference reports that Russian tankers have helped refuel North Korea with shipments at sea.

Trump also declined for the second time in as many weeks to confirm whether he has communicated with Kim Jong Un , the North Korean leader. He reaffirmed that he is open to sitting down with Kim, but expressed doubt that direct talks would help "solve the problem."

