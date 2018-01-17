McConnell: Trump hasn't said what he wants in immigration bill

Story highlights McConnell's blunt answer came as Congress' immigration debate appears stalled

The President's views on the immigration negotiations recently have swung widely

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that despite months of intense debate over immigration legislation, President Donald Trump has not made clear what he wants in a final bill, one that he would sign into law.

"I'm looking for something that President Trump supports. And he's not yet indicated what measure he's willing to sign," McConnell said at a Capitol Hill news conference. "As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels going to this issue on the floor, but actually dealing with a bill that has a chance to become law and therefore solve the problem."

McConnell's blunt answer came in response to questions about where the immigration debate goes now that a bipartisan Senate proposal from the so-called "gang of six" was rejected by Trump and GOP leaders.

In recent days, the President's views on the thorny immigration negotiations have swung widely. A week ago Tuesday, he was animated at a televised meeting on immigration and seemed open to the bipartisan proposal, which would allow a large group of young people affected by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to stay in the US in return for more funding for border security and other immigration reforms. But by Thursday he had changed his tune, siding with conservative immigration hawks and rejecting the proposal during a contentious Oval Office meeting.

McConnell's deputy in the Senate leadership is John Cornyn of Texas. He is spearheading fresh talks on the issue with the other second-ranking Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate.

Read More