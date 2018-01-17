Story highlights GOP leadership is proposing a funding bill to keep the government funded

(CNN) A top Republican congressman said Wednesday he believed a short term bill to keep the government open would pass on Thursday, saying "I think it's in better shape than what's being reported."

"We don't like it, it's the proverbial 'crap sandwich' that they talk about but what's the best move from here and we think it's the way to go," said Rep. Mark Walker, chairman of the large group of fiscal conservatives known as the Republican Study Committee.

The North Carolina Republican said "there wasn't any kind of oversell" at Wednesday morning's conference meeting on the continuing resolution to keep the government running. "There seemed to be a consensus with the cards that we have that this is the best way to play it."

But Walker said going forward he's not opposed to forcing Democrats to take the heat if there is a standoff over the same issues in February, but said his party needs to do a better job laying the groundwork.

