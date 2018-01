House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with birther movement activists in his office in 2013

Story highlights McCarthy hosted members of the birther movement in his office for a meeting in 2013

"As has been his position from the start, McCarthy has never agreed with claims challenging President Obama's birth certificate," said McCarthy's communications director.

(CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy hosted members of the birther movement in his office for a meeting in 2013, where he was shown a video alleging then-President Barack Obama had forged documents related to his citizenship, activists at that meeting tell CNN.

Three birther activists — Mike Volin, Jeff Harrison, and Tom Pavich — traveled to Washington, DC, in late 2013 to present congressional offices with what they claimed was evidence that Obama is not a citizen and was ineligible to be president.

The activists documented the trip on Volin's website, wheresobamasbirthcertificate.com, where they posted pictures of themselves outside the congressional offices of both Democrats and Republicans.

One of the photos shows Harrison and Pavich with McCarthy, who at the time was the majority whip in the House. Another image shows a printed photo of the two activists and McCarthy that contained the message "it was good to visit with you in DC." The image appeared to be signed by McCarthy.

McCarthy is the only congressman pictured on the DC presentations page of the website. Other photos on the website show the activists meeting with staff from other offices. CNN's KFile came upon the photos in the course of researching the birther movement for a separate story.

Read More