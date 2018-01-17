Wife of man deported after 30 years in US says they've heard nothing from gov't

Story highlights Jorge Garcia has faced a removal order since 2009

His deportation was not pursued until 2017 because of Obama-era extensions

Washington (CNN) The wife of a man deported from the United States despite a clean criminal record says they have not received any calls or assistance from US government representatives since a video of their emotional goodbye went viral on Monday.

Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper and father of two who lived in the United States for 30 years, was deported to Mexico Monday morning. His family came as undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

On Wednesday, Garcia's wife, Cindy, told CNN's "New Day" that she had not heard anything from government officials about her husband's case.

However, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, brought up Garcia's case with reporters on Tuesday.

"Now the young man that got deported yesterday, 39 years old, apparently wasn't a felon. That's something we need to look at," Graham said.

