Rep. Jordan: Dems to blame if government shuts down

(CNN) Republican Rep. Jim Jordan on Wednesday argued that if the government does shut down Friday due to lack of funding, the Democrats will be to blame for prioritizing amnesty over funding of the military.

"It's on the Democrats," he said, speaking on "Cuomo Prime Time." "We can pass something in the House. If it goes over to the Senate ... because of this crazy filibuster rule ... Chuck Schumer and Democrats say 'amnesty is more important than giving our troops a pay raise. Amnesty is more important than funding our military, getting the weapons systems upgraded.' ... Then that's on them."

Jordan was responding to a question from anchor Chris Cuomo: "If the government shuts down, it's on you. True or false?"

Later in the interview, Cuomo challenged Jordan's definition of amnesty, asking "can a ten-year-old form criminal intent?"

"Can a ten-year-old come here illegally through their parents?" Jordan responded. "Yes."

