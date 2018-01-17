Story highlights John McCain says the President's actions 'are being closely watched by foreign leaders'

The term 'fake news' is being used to jail journalists abroad, McCain added

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain is telling President Donald Trump to stop attacking the media, saying the administration's attitude makes it easier for oppressive regimes to mistreat reporters and for corrupt governments to be left unaccountable.

In an op-ed published Tuesday for the Washington Post , the Arizona Republican calls the Trump administration's attitude towards the press "inconsistent at best and hypocritical at worst."

"He has threatened to continue his attempt to discredit the free press by bestowing 'fake news awards' upon reporters and news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with," McCain wrote. "Whether Trump knows it or not, these efforts are being closely watched by foreign leaders who are already using his words as cover as they silence and shutter one of the key pillars of democracy."

McCain linked Trump's legitimization of the term "fake news" to the mistreatment of reporters abroad, saying it "is being used by autocrats to silence reporters, undermine political opponents, stave off media scrutiny and mislead citizens." In 2017, McCain notes, a record number of journalists were jailed and a record number, 21, faced charges of "false news," according to a report from the advocacy group Committee to Protect Journalists.

